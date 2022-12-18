UP govt to train Fatehgarh jail inmates in block printing under One District One Product scheme

For enabling the inmates of Fatehgarh jail to lead a respectful life later, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has been providing block printing training under the state's flagship One District One Product (ODOP) Scheme.

The ODOP scheme is the government's approach which provides a framework for value chain development and the support infrastructure alignment. As per the state government, this programme aims to encourage such indigenous and specialized products and crafts in UP that are found nowhere else.

By providing block printing training to the jail inmates are being trained to create 'Ramnami Patkas', 'dupattas', and 'gamchas'.

According to an official statement, the inmates are also being trained to produce 'Om Namah Shivay', and 'Radhe-Radhe' printed scarves and stoles as these are meant to be supplied for sale at all the religious places of the state including Ayodhya, Varanasi, Mathura and Chitrakoot.

"The jail administration will distribute 10 per cent of the income to the inmates and will also be giving the fixed remuneration to the prisoners for making the products. Moreover, these prisoners will also be provided employment through 'rozgar melas',' an official statement from the UP government read.

It further added that the government is leaving no stone unturned to develop employment opportunities by fulfilling its resolve to create employment and self-employment in every section of the state.

"Resultantly, the unemployment rate in the state was 18 per cent in the year 2016, which has come down to 2.7 per cent in April 2022," it added.

DG Prison Administration and Reform, Anand Kumar has informed that these products will also be sold at the Ramnagariya fair that will be held on the banks of the Ganga in Farrukhabad.

He further informed that 12 female prisoners of Fatehgarh are being trained by the ITI while 35 male prisoners are being trained by the Gautam Buddha Development Society Institute.

"There are about 1,050 male prisoners out of which 35 prisoners are being trained in the first phase. As soon as the training of the first phase prisoners is completed, it will be imparted to other prisoners in a phased manner. After the inmates get the training, they will be given certificates. At the same time, employment will also be provided to the prisoners through Rozgar melas by ITI," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

