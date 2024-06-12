UP govt to turn Ranipur Tiger Reserve into eco-tourism hub

Lucknow, June 12 The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh will transform the Ranipur Tiger Reserve in Chitrakoot into a premier eco-tourism destination.

A detailed action plan has been devised to realise this vision, and the Forest Department has already commenced project implementation.

According to a government spokesman, the plan includes allocating an estimated Rs 38 lakh for upgrading tourist facilities within the reserve and enhancing infrastructure in the surrounding buffer zone.

To facilitate these efforts, directives have been issued by the office of the Deputy Director of the Ranipur Tiger Reserve/Divisional Officer in Chitrakoot.

Spanning over a 230 sq km area, Ranipur Tiger Reserve is the fourth tiger reserve in Uttar Pradesh and the 53rd nationwide.

Situated 150 km from Madhya Pradesh's Panna Tiger Reserve, it serves as a haven for tigers and a diverse array of wildlife, including leopards, bears, sambar deer, and chinkara.

Recognising the significant tourism potential of this region, the Yogi Adityanath government has intensified development efforts in the tiger reserve.

Adhering to stringent environmental standards, the area is being meticulously developed to ensure sustainable growth.

The primary focus of tourist amenities, currently under development in the Ranipur Tiger Reserve, is the luxury tent area. This space aims to allow visitors to immerse themselves in the unparalleled beauty of nature while enjoying top-notch amenities.

In addition to upgrading civic amenities within the forest, the plan entails developing lawn areas and designated parking spaces.

