UP govt unveils 'Dream Plots' scheme for hotel entrepreneurs

Noida, Sep 25 In its bid to transform Uttar Pradesh into ‘Uttam Pradesh,’ the state government on Wednesday introduced the 'Dream Plots' scheme to cater to hotel entrepreneurs in the Delhi-NCR region.

This comes as part of the Yogi Adityanath government’s drive to develop the New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA) region into a dynamic urban centre.

This initiative paves the way for the construction of both budget and star-category hotels across Noida. Under the scheme, plots will be allocated through an e-auction process in Sectors 93B, 105, 142, and 135.

Notably, the reserve prices for these six plots, ranging from 2,000 to 24,000 square meters, have been set between Rs 44.08 crore and Rs 410.70 crore.

Under the 'Dream Plots' scheme, plots will be allotted to establish budget hotels in Sector 93B of Noida. Applicants can apply for two plots of 2000 square meters. The reserve price of each plot has been fixed at Rs 44.08 crore.

Hotel entrepreneurs can also apply for another plot of 2090 square meters under the scheme. The reserve price of this plot has been fixed at Rs 45.61 crore. This scheme will facilitate the development of a total of three budget hotels and three star-category hotels across different sectors.

Under the Dream Plots Scheme, provisions have also been made for the construction of star hotels across three different categories. Hotel entrepreneurs will be able to participate in the e-auction for plot SDC-H-2 in Sector 105, which spans 7,500 square meters, with a reserve price set at Rs 138.18 crore.

Additionally, a plot in Sector 142, identified as plot number 11B, will be available for bidding with an area of 5,200 square meters and a reserve price of Rs 98.83 crore.

The largest plot under this scheme is plot H2 in Sector 135, which covers 24,000 square meters and has the highest reserve price at Rs 410.70 crore. These plots will enable hotel entrepreneurs to establish hotels across various star categories, expanding the hospitality infrastructure in Noida.

All the plots offered under the Dream Plots scheme, designated for the construction of budget and star hotels, are situated in prime locations.

--IANS

