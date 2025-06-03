UP govt’s big decision: Agniveers to get 20 percent reservation in Police, PAC recruitment

Lucknow, June 3 The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday decided to provide 20 percent reservation to Agniveers in the recruitment for several positions in the state police force as well as Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC).

The decision was taken at the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

According to the cabinet decision, the reservation will be applicable for appointment under several categories including constable police, constable PAC, mounted police and fireman.

Notably, the first batch of Agniveer recruits is set to retire next year in 2026. The earmarking of 20 percent reservation will enable them to find employment in UP police services.

Agniveers were recruited under the Agnipath scheme, a short-term military recruitment initiative launched by the Central government in June 2022, aimed at infusing young, tech-savvy and dynamic profile into the Indian armed forces — including the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

As the law mandates, 25 percent of Agniveers will be retained by the Indian Armed Forces while the rest 75 percent of Agniveers will be given retirement from the services.

UP government’s decision to give 20 percent reservation is targeted at this 75 percent lot, who will bow out from the armed forces after four years of service.

Also, a special age relaxation of up to three years will also be provided to Agniveers applying for these posts.

Reports suggest that UP Police is set to launch about 28,000 vacancies in police department soon, which will have appointment offers at the ranks of sub-inspector, inspector, jail warden, computer operator and other posts.

With UP cabinet earmarking 20 percent of vacancies for the Agniveers, they would become eligible to apply for permanent job in UP police and the PAC department.

Apart from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana government also approved a similar proposal earlier, where the Agniveers will be entitled to 20 percent reservation in various government posts.

