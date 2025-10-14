UP govt's unique initiative to make cow shelters self-sustaining

Lucknow, October 14 ‘Vocal for Local’ and Go Swadeshi campaigns for achieving ‘atmanirbharata’ are not just slogans in Uttar Pradesh, but the state administration is also striving to achieve this in every sphere, the latest being linking of cow shelters with the initiative.

The initiative is expected to give a new dimension to cow protection while also promoting indigenous industries and sustainable livelihoods through cow-based products.

The state administration has planned to extensively promote cow-based products during the upcoming Diwali festival and has deployed women Self-Help Groups (SHGs) to convince and persuade people to use cow-based products. The SHGs will play a pivotal role in producing and marketing cow dung-based items at the local level.

The commercial use of cow-based products such as dung, urine, milk, and ghee will also be encouraged under the program.

The use of cow dung lamps, idols, and other eco-friendly products will be promoted during Diwali through special awareness campaigns to boost their demand.

The Yogi government has directed the respective departments to prepare and implement action plans towards this objective.

This will not only give impetus to the Vocal for Local initiative but will also go a long way in making the cow shelters self-sustaining.

To strengthen the financial sustainability of all cow shelters across the state, the government has also planned to establish an ideal cow shelter in every district, which will also be developed as a tourist attraction.

“The concept of ‘cow tourism’ will be explored to generate employment opportunities and additional income for residents while promoting self-reliant shelters,” said a government release.

Livestock and Dairy Development Minister Dharampal Singh stated that a large-scale campaign will be organised to promote cow dung lamps, idols, and decorative items during Diwali.

He assured that these products will be made widely available in markets, allowing citizens to participate in this eco-conscious initiative and support the spirit of “Vocal for Local.”

Principal Secretary, Livestock and Dairy Development, Mukesh Meshram, informed that officials have been instructed to prepare local-level plans for the commercial utilisation of cow dung and urine in cow shelters.

He emphasised that this initiative will not only make shelters self-reliant but also strengthen the rural economy.

