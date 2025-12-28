UP Guv Anandiben Patel visits Gujarat's Thol Bird Sanctuary, reviews migratory bird conservation efforts

Mehsana, Dec 28 Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, on Sunday, visited the Thol Bird Sanctuary near Kadi in Gujarat's Mehsana district, where she reviewed the ecological significance of the wetland and interacted with forest officials, local bird experts and visitors.

During the visit, the Uttar Pradesh Governor observed birdwatching activities across the sanctuary and received detailed briefings from officials of the Forest Department and local ornithologists on the migratory birds that arrive at Thol every winter.

Bird experts told Governor Patel that species such as Bar-headed Geese, Greylag Geese, Dalmatian Pelicans, Common Cranes, Brahminy Ducks, Ruff and Reeve migrate to Thol from distant regions including Siberia, Russia, Mongolia, Kazakhstan and China.

The Governor also undertook a nature walk within the sanctuary premises along with senior officials.

During the nature walk, she interacted informally with tourists visiting the sanctuary, discussing their experiences and the importance of protecting natural habitats.

She held detailed discussions with the Deputy Conservator of Forests Sakkira Begum on future initiatives aimed at strengthening conservation measures for migratory birds and enhancing biodiversity protection at Thol.

As part of her visit, Governor Patel carried out plantation at the Thol sanctuary complex under the national 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, underscoring the importance of environmental conservation and community participation in protecting natural resources.

Thol Bird Sanctuary, spread over 699 hectares (6.99 sq km), is centred around an irrigation reservoir that has evolved into a vital habitat for thousands of resident and migratory waterbirds.

The wetland serves as an important winter refuge for migratory species and has been officially declared an Important Bird Area.

On August 12, 2021, the sanctuary received international recognition as a Ramsar Site, acknowledging its global ecological importance as a wetland.

According to the latest bird census, as many as 55,587 birds belonging to around 74 species were recorded at the sanctuary.

As of now, more than 320 bird species have been documented at Thol, including 78 migratory species.

The sanctuary also provides sensitive and critical habitat for 118 bird species, highlighting its role as one of Gujarat's key biodiversity hotspots.

Senior officials present during the visit included Deputy Conservator of Forests Sakkira Begum, Assistant Conservator of Forests N.M. Patel, District Supply Officer Biren Patel, Deputy Superintendent of Police Hardik Prajapati, Kadi Mamlatdar Madhavi Patel, the Sarpanch of Thol village, local leaders, and officials and staff of the Forest Department.

The visit reaffirmed Gujarat's commitment to wildlife conservation and sustainable tourism, with Thol Bird Sanctuary continuing to play a crucial role in preserving migratory bird populations and wetland ecosystems.

