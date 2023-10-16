UP: Health camp organised to commemorate birth anniversary of martyr Capt Anshuman Singh

Lucknow, Oct 16 To commemorate the birth anniversary of martyr Captain Anshuman Singh, a free health camp was organised by Rajesh Singh Dayal Foundation in Bardiha Dalpat, in district Deoria of Uttar Pradesh.

The event started by paying tribute to martyr Anshuman Singh in which his father Ravi Pratap Singh and mother Manju Singh were present.

Rajesh Singh Dayal paid tribute to the martyr by laying flowers and explaining the importance of his supreme sacrifice, inspired everyone in the society to work for the welfare of the society with love and rising above the caste and creed.

A free health facility camp was also organised by Rajesh Singh Dayal in Salempur Lok Sabha during the camp has been given the title of the biggest health camp being organized till date by “India Book of Records” and “High Range Book of Records”. Award which established the name of Salempur Lok Sabha on the world stage.

In the honour, a certificate and medal were also presented in the name of Rajesh Singh Dayal Foundation. Director of Chandan Hospital Amit Srivastava was also present on the occasion.

More than 3000 people got free treatment in the ongoing camp and Rajesh Singh Dayal himself assured many patients suffering from serious health problems to get them treated in Chandan Hospital of Lucknow.

When asked whether he is organising the due to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Rajesh Singh Dayal said that he has been doing social service for the last 10 years and they do not need any post to serve the society, they are so capable and will continue to do good work for the people of the area.

