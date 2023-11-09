UP health official removed after video shows man carrying body on motorcycle

Lucknow, Nov 9 Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak has ordered action, taking cognisance of an incident in which, a man carried the body of his sister on a two-wheeler after she was declared dead by doctors at Bidhuna community health centre in Auraiyya district.

“Taking note of the viral video I have asked the chief medical officer of the district to remove the superintendent of the health centre and other doctors and give adverse entry in their service book,” said Pathak who is also the state’s health minister.

The deceased, identified as Anjali, was rushed to the government hospital by her brother, Arjun, as an ambulance was not immediately available. She was pronounced dead upon arrival.

And the ambulance was not made available this time either to transport the body back to her place.

A video surfaced on Wednesday which showed her brother and a woman relative taking the body on the motorcycle.

