UP: High court refuses to grant bail to 34 policemen accused of fake encounter

LUCKNOW: In a significant order, the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court last week denied bail to 34 policemen and constables of the PAC, accused of killing 10 Sikhs in an alleged fake encounter in 1991 by terming them, terrorists. As reported by LiveLaw, the High Court observed that the accused policemen were involved in barbaric and inhuman murder by blaming innocent people as accused.

Let us tell you that on 12 July 1991, a team of Pilibhit district of Uttar Pradesh Police stopped a bus full of passengers/pilgrims near Pilibhit at around 09-10 am.

He dropped 10-11 Sikh youths from the pilgrims' bus and made them sit in his blue-colored bus (police bus). Simultaneously some policemen got into the bus along with the remaining passengers/pilgrims (children, women, and old people). After this, the rest of the passengers/pilgrims along with the police personnel roamed around in the pilgrims' bus throughout the day and after that, the policemen left the bus at a gurudwara in Pilibhit the night.

While 10 Sikh youths who got down from the pilgrims' bus were divided into three parts by the policemen. Three separate FIRs were registered against the policemen for the murder of 10 youths. The 11th was the child, whose whereabouts were not known and his parents were compensated by the state.

Initially, the incident was investigated by the local police of district Pilibhit and a closure report was filed by the local police. However, the Supreme Court handed over the investigation of the incidents related to the so-called encounter with the CBI.