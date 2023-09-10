UP history-sheeter who attacked cops, held from Mumbai

Lucknow, Sep 10 A history-sheeter and five of his family members, who had allegedly attacked a police party in the Thakurganj area over a month ago, have been arrested in Mumbai.

They were brought to Lucknow on Saturday.

The prime accused, Raj Husain Hukki, 36, and his family members Imran, Shahnawaz, Riyasat Bahadur Husain Baba, Shahbaz and Mohsin had fled to Mumbai to avoid arrest.

ADCP, west zone, Chiranjeev Nath Sinha, said Hukki was wanted in 36 cases of crime, including attempted murder.

"His associates are also named in several cases. Hukki and his associates used to extort money from gullible people and businessmen by resorting to bullying and intimidation tactics. They also earned money through crime or working for people who sought their help illegally," Sinha said.

Sinha said Hukki had contacted his relatives in Lucknow demanding money, following which he came under surveillance.

On August 2, a police team led by SSI Ashok Kumar Singh was patrolling the area when they stopped at a shop where Hukki was standing and questioned him. Later, Hukki called his family members and attacked the policemen with sticks, stones and sharp-edged weapons.

