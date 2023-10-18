UP hit-and-drag incident leaves man in ‘pieces’

Kanpur, Oct 18 A factory worker was killed after his two-wheeler was allegedly hit by a truck and dragged on for 500 metres on the Kanpur-Sagar highway of Hamirpur district in Uttar Pradesh.

The police said on Wednesday that the victim, Shaktikant Yadav (26) was on his way for his night shift in a unit of Hindustan Lever when the truck hit his bike from behind.

Yadav and his motorcycle got entangled with the truck and were dragged for approximately 500 metres, the police said, adding that pieces of the man’s body parts were strewn all over the road.

On receiving information, Factory Area Police Outpost in charge Rahul Mishra reached the spot and initiated investigations.

The body parts were gathered by police and sent for post-mortem.

The truck driver fled the spot after the accident.

“We are trying to track down the truck driver by scanning footage of CCTV cameras installed on the highway,” said Mishra.

