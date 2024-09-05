UP Horror: 6-Year-Old Girl Sexually Assaulted by Labourer at School Premises in Noida

A six-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a labourer at a private school in Uttar Pradesh, according to police on Wednesday. Dhruv Bhushan Dubey, the inspector in charge of the Sector-24 police station, stated that the incident took place on Tuesday morning.

The family of the girl has alleged that she was sexually assaulted by the labourer while she was playing on the school premises, according to the police.

The girl told her teachers about it and the principal was also informed. But the school management tried to suppress the matter, they have alleged. Police said a search has been launched to arrest the accused.