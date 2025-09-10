UP Horror: Dog Dragged Behind Bike in Aligarh, Disturbing Video Goes Viral

Disturbing video of animal cruelty has gone viral on social media, where men sitting on bike, allegedly dragged poor dog. Reportedly this incident is from UP's Aligarh area. As per the information this incident took place in Sasani Gate area of Aligarh. After video went viral, animal rights organisation, Jeev Daya Foundation, has filed a complaint and demanded action against them.

Video has generated significant outrage on social media. Police has also informed that local police is looking into matter. In Video two men on a motorcycle were seen dragging a stray dog, its limbs tied to their vehicle, while another dog chased after them.

Months back a video of woman from Pune was seen throwing her pet in the corridor of a society. This heinous incident took place in Pune's Baner area where she was caught on camera while doing this. The CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral on social media and created a concern about safety of pet animals. After a disturbing video surfaced and was highlighted by a woman, Nitesh Khare from the Society for Animal Safety took swift action and registered a case.

Also Read: Pune Horror: Man Booked for Assaulting Stray Dog in Tingre Nagar

However, when Khare contacted the woman, she responded with verbal abuse and spoke to him in an extremely rude manner.