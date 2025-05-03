UP Horror: Human Fetus Found Suspended from Electric Wires Near Railway Platform

A shocking incident has come to light where a human fetus was found entangled in the overhead electrical wire. As per the police reports fetus was suspended approximately 20 feet above the ground near the Keshavpur power substation behind Platform-2 of the Sahjanwa railway station.

After locals spotted the fetus entangled in the wires, they immediately alerted the police. Police officials retrieved the fetus and sent it for a post-mortem examination. Superintendent of Police North Jitendra Srivastava said, "We're analyzing CCTV footage and conducting door-to-door inquiries in nearby homes."

Police stated that, "It's possible the fetus was thrown from a nearby railway-side building, but investigations are ongoing."