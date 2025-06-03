UP Horror: Man Allegedly Strangled Woman With Dupatta, Stabs Her Multiple Times Over Verbal Spat, Arrested

A heinous incident of crime has came to light in UP's Moradabad district where a man allegedly strangled a woman and stabbed her with screwdriver over two dozen times, including in her private parts, police said on Tuesday. Following a complaint by the woman's mother police arrested Mohammad Rafi alias Arif who she alleged was stalking her daughter and forcing her to talk to him.

PTI reported that the 20-year-old woman was murdered on Saturday in a maize field in the Mainather police station area in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district, they said. Her body was found a day later with multiple stab wounds on Sunday. According to the FIR, the woman stated that Rafi had persistently pursued her despite her unwillingness to speak with him. During interrogation, Rafi claimed familiarity with the woman, stating they had previously spoken on the phone and that she had summoned him to a field on Saturday. He further alleged that she verbally abused him during an evening encounter.

Rafi got angry and allegedly strangulated her with her 'dupatta' and she fell unconscious. He later stabbed her with a screwdriver, left her there and ran away, a police statement issued here said. The victim's family reported she was stabbed over two dozen times, including in her private parts, with a screwdriver. Police recovered the screwdriver and her phone from Rafi, who has been jailed.