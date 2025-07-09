UP Horror: Man Brutally Beats Puppy With Stick as Mother Dog Watches Helplessly, Accused Arrested After Viral Video

The incidences of animal cruelty are increasing day by day, leaving concern of about safety of animals. A disturbing incident from Uttar Prades's Amroha where man was caught on camera brutally beating puppy with stick in front of its mother. In a heartbreak video it can be seen that man is grabbing puppy by its neck, hitting him repeatedly and then throwing it on the road as the mother dog helplessly watching.

Viral video has been recorded by passerby which has sparked outrage on social media after an animal lover shared it, tagging the police and demanding strict action. Following the request Didauli police swiftly registered a case, arrested the accused, and confirmed that legal proceedings have been initiated under relevant sections related to animal cruelty.

In separate incident A five-year-old Labrador Retriever died of suffocation after being left locked inside a parked car near Shriyad Hospital in Vrindavan while its owners went for temple prayers. According to reports, the couple arrived in Vrindavan for darshan and left their pet inside the vehicle with the windows only slightly open.

A security guard had advised them to take the dog along, but they reportedly said the animal was sleeping and said they had left the window slightly open for ventilation.