UP Horror: Man Rapes 17-Year-Old Daughter Over A Year in Bijnor, Arrested After Wife Files Complaint

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her father for over a year in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district, police said on Saturday, August 17. The girl's mother filed a complaint against her husband on Friday, Circle Officer Anjani Kumar Chaturvedi said, reported news agency PTI.

In the complaint, she alleged that her husband had raped their daughter on several occasions in the past year. When she confronted her husband, he gave triple talaq to her and fled, the CO said.

Based on her complaint, an FIR was lodged, and the accused was arrested on Saturday. Further investigation is underway, the CO added.