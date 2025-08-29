UP Horror: Mutilated Body of 8-Year-Old Found Near Construction Site, Probe Launched

In tragic turn of events eight-year-old boy was found lying near under-construction houses in Etawah district's Kotwali Sadar area. This incident came to light when locals noticed a pack of stray dogs barking and fighting near the site. After they visited the location they found dead body of teen boy floating in pool.

Boy identified as Ahil, is a resident of Garhi Pura, had stepped out of his house in Thursday morning to collect scrap. The boy's father works as a scrap dealer. Residents alerted the police, which reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem. Singh said a deep cut mark was found on the child's neck, suggesting he may have been killed with a sharp weapon and his body dumped at the spot.

PTI reports stated that, "Whether the child was murdered and his body left for dogs, or the dogs themselves attacked and killed him, will be confirmed after postmortem," the officer said, adding further investigation will proceed based on the report.