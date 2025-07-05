UP Horror: Retired Engineer Arrested for Shooting Street Dog with Licensed Revolver

A disturbing incident of animal killing has came to light where a retired junior allegedly killed a dog by shooting. This incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Binjor district on Friday evening. As per the reports revolver was licensed.

Police said, accused identified as Rajveer singh from Savitri enclave opened fired at dog on Friday evening. The accused was carrying a licensed revolver when he shot the dog roaming near his residence. He has been arrested and the weapon has been seized, Singh said. Anuradha Mathur, animal rights activists and Jyoti Sharma from the Animal Friends Club have demanded cancellation of Singh's arms licence.

CCTV footage reveals that the accused brandishing the weapon before shooting the dog. PTI reported that According to neighbours, LS Bisht and Rajkumar Kalra, the dog would often rest outside Singh’s house and was usually fed two rotis. The accused chased the dog and fired five bullets at it. Police said a post-mortem of the dog is being conducted.

Animal Cruelty In Pune Maharashtra

In a separate incident a woman was seen throwing her pet in the corridor of a society in Pune. This heinous incident took place in Pune's Baner area where she was caught on camera while doing this. The CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral on social media and created a concern about safety of pet animals. After a disturbing video surfaced and was highlighted by a woman, Nitesh Khare from the Society for Animal Safety took swift action and registered a case. However, when Khare contacted the woman, she responded with verbal abuse and spoke to him in an extremely rude manner.