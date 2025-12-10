UP Horror: Woman Dies After Illegal Clinic Owner Performs Surgery Using Online Tutorial

A shocking incident of crime has come to light where a woman dies after owner of illegal clinic performs a surgery with nephew after watching YouTube video. This incident has occurred in Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh. Police said that they were running a clinic without any authorisation.

According to NDTV report, deceased Munishra Rawat, wife of Tehbahadur Rawat was suffering from stone-related ailment. Deceased husband took her to Shri Damodar Aushdhalaya in Kothi, where the clinic operator Gyan Prakash Mishra allegedly told him that the pain in the abdomen was due to stones and advised an operation and gave eastimate of Rs 25, 000. Deceased husband deposited Rs. 20,000. Husband claimed that Mishra was under alcohol influence and began surgery after watching Youtube. He alleged that Mishra made a deep incision in his wife's abdomen, cutting several veins, following which she died the next evening on December 6.

Police said the nephew is employed with an ayurvedic hospital in Raebareli, and the illegal clinic was allegedly operated for several years under the cover of his government job. Case has been registered against the clinic operator and his nephew for causing death by negligence, along with sections under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. Efforts are on to arrest the accused.