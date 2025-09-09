UP Horror: Woman Set On Fire Reaches Hospital On Her Scooter in Farrukhabad, Dies During Treatment

Uttar Pradesh: A 33-year-old married woman died after she was set on fire by man and his friends for not speaking to them. This incident took place on August 6 in Farrukhabad 190 km from state capital Lucknow. According to information man used to harass deceased Nisha Singh from last two months and was trying to speak to her.

On the day of the incident (August 6), Nisha, before going to her father's place, was going to visit a doctor when accused Deepak stopped her and tried to talk. An argument broke out between two people and accused along with his friends allegedly set deceased on fire. After the attack woman rode a scooter screaming for help to doctor's clinic. Balram Singh, victim's father filed a complaint against the accused.

After visiting doctor woman was admitted to local hospital the shifted to Lohia hospital and the to Saifai hospital but she unfortunately died, said police. Following the attack FIR has been filed in this regards and team of four has began the search operation to arrest the accused. The victim's father stated that he received a call from the hospital informing him that his daughter had been severely burned. When he arrived, he found her in critical condition and begging for help. She was then transferred to Lohia Hospital. According to the father, Balram, his daughter identified Deepak as the person who attacked her, explaining that he had been pressuring her to talk to him. The victim's sister, Neetu Singh, admitted that she knew about the situation but didn't tell their parents. She confirmed that Deepak was responsible for the attack and that he had been constantly harassing her sister, who had kept it a secret from their mother.

The victim's husband, Amit Chauhan, was also unaware of what his wife was going through. He said he was upset that she hadn't told him anything, even when they spoke the evening before and the morning of the incident.