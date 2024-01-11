UP hospital develops ‘Ram Kit’ to help heart patients in emergency

Kanpur, Jan 11 An emergency kit for heart patients, developed by Kanpur’s Laxmipat Singhania Institute of Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery, has been named ‘Ram kit'.

The kit that comes with a photograph of Lord Ram follows the concept of ‘We Treat, He Cures’. It also has vital drugs and helpline number of hospitals.

Authorities of the Cantonment hospital in Prayagraj district will be distributing the ‘Ram kit’ among 5,000 families in the city from Saturday, becoming the first hospital in the state to do so.

Cantonment hospital’s director Dr S.K. Pandey said: “The Ram kit comprises three medicines -- Ecosprin (blood thinner), Rosuvastatin (cholesterol control) and Sorbitrate (for better heart function) -- which are helpful in offering immediate relief to anyone suffering from heart ailments. With cases of heart disease and brain stroke increasing during the winter season, Ram kit will be useful to anyone in need of immediate help and save lives.”

Dr Neeraj Kumar, senior cardiologist at Laxmipat Singhania Institute of Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery, said that the reason the kit has been named after Lord Ram is that everyone has faith in his name.

“This kit contains life-saving medicines to thin the blood, open the blockage in the heart veins and provide immediate relief to the heart patient. What better name could have been given to a life-saving kit?” he said, adding that the phrase ‘Ram Baan’, originates from the belief that the Ayodhya prince never missed a target and stands for “the ultimate solution” to a problem.

Priced at a meagre Rs 7, the kit has been designed keeping in mind the poorest of the poor, Dr Kumar said.

Dr Pandey, however, cautioned against relying on the kit solely and remaining at home in the incidence of chest pain.

“The purpose of the kit is to give the doctors the golden hour in saving lives. Patients should take the medicines provided in the kit when experiencing chest pain and rush to the nearest hospital,” he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor