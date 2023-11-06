UP hospital sealed after compounder treats child who later died

Aligarh, Nov 6 A five-month-old infant died at a private nursing home in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh after a compounder allegedly administered a high dose injection in the absence of a paediatrician.

The father, Lokesh Rajput who works as a salesman, said: “My child was suffering from fever and diarrhoea. He was admitted to the hospital under Civil Lines police station on November 3. He was recovering but after a staff member administered a high dose injection and his condition deteriorated and he died.”

CMO Neeraj Tyagi said that the medical facility has been sealed.

" A probe is being conducted and further action will be taken based on the findings.” SHO Vijay Kumar said.

“The body has been sent for postmortem. We are in the process of registering a case.”

