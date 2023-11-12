UP hospitals are ‘Diwali-ready’

Lucknow, Nov 12 Medical facilities in Uttar Pradesh have been directed to remain ‘Diwali-ready’ for the festive season.

In Lucknow, the emergency wing of Civil, Balrampur, Rani Laxmibai, Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences and King George’s Medical University hospitals will remain on alert.

In all other major cities, the health officials have been asked to remain in a state of readiness to be able to cope with accidents, if any.

Dr Ajai Tripathi, medical superintendent of Lok Bandhu Hospital in Lucknow, said, “We have reserved six beds for burn injury patients; an equal number for food poisoning and accident cases. While specialist doctors will remain on call. physicians and surgeons will remain on duty for the next three days.”

The ‘108’ ambulance service should be reached out to in case of an emergency; ‘102’ is especially for pregnant women.

Prof Haider Abbas, head of Emergency Medicine at King George’s Medical University, said, “Our team has been asked to remain alert keeping in view the cases of unintentional injuries that might come to us over the next 48-hours.”

Dr Sandip Tiwari, chief medical superintendent of KGMU Trauma Centre, said, “In case the number of patients go up we shall shift some other departments to admit more people.”

“Doctors and other medical staff will remain deployed during festivals,” said Dr A.K. Singh, the director of Balrampur hospital.

“Loud noise from crackers can trouble pregnant women. Such women should avoid burning crackers themselves and keep distance from places where crackers are being lit,” said Dr Amita Shukla, a senior gynaecologist at SC Trivedi Memorial Trust Hospital.

“Patients suffering with respiratory illness should avoid crackers. They should not skip any dose of medicine prescribed to them and try to stay in a place that has less air pollution,” said Dr Surya Kant, Head of Department respiratory medicine at KGMU.

Dr M.H. Usmani, a skin specialist at the Balrampur Hospital said, “In case of burn injuries, do not apply oil or other substances on the burnt area, which should be exposed to running water before medical advice is sought.”

Civil hospital, Rani Laxmi Bai and KGMU hospitals have burn wards to deal with emergencies.

