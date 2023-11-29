UP: Inebriated man kills 3-month-old daughter in fit of rage

Lucknow, Nov 29 A Lucknow man has been arrested for killing his three-month-old daughter after a fight with his wife in an inebriated state.

The incident took place in Para area on Monday night but was reported to the police on Tuesday.

“The accused man, Saurabh Gautam, was booked under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code on the complaint given by his wife, Mamta, 24, and was later arrested and is being interrogated,” said Shrikant Rai, Station House Officer, Para Police station.

SHO Shrikant Rai said that the couple used to live in Khushal Ganj area, in Mohan Road.

“The man was in an inebriated state when he returned to his home. After a fight between the couple, the man first beat up his wife and then took his baby to his lap and threw the baby to the ground after which she died immediately due to serious head injuries,” the Station House Officer added.

“Police reached the spot, took possession of the body and sent it for a post-mortem examination,” he said.

The accused, Saurabh Gautam and his wife, originally residents of Sitapur, used to live in Rastogi Guest House, where the former worked as a labourer, police said.

“She died immediately but I was scared so I kept mum and remained seated with the dead child throughout the night, only to inform the neighbours in the morning, who then informed the police,” Mamta said in her complaint.

