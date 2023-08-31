UP: Infant thrown on road, dies in hospital; accused held

Shahjahanpur (UP), Aug 31 An eight-month-old girl died in UP's Shahjahanpur after she was flung on the road by a man who was trying to flee with the child.

Circle officer Rishikesh Yadav said that a woman, a resident of Hardoi, was sitting with her child in the parking area of the railway station on Wednesday night when a man snatched the girl and tried to run away.

The girl’s mother, Vaishali, raised an alarm and in panic the accused, who has been identified as Ashok, threw the child on the road. The infant was rushed to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

The accused was pinned down by the crowd and thrashed before being handed over to the police.

Ashok has been arrested and booked under the relevant sections of IPC.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor