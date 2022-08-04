UP jail officials booked for murder of inmate

Ambedkar Nagar (Uttar Pradesh), Aug 4 The jailor and warder of Ambedkar Nagar district jail have been booked for murder of an undertrial, Ram Sagar, 40, who was found dead on August 1.

The FIR was lodged against the jail staff after the post-mortem report confirmed that Ram Sagar, who was in jail in connection with a robbery and attempt to murder case since July 5, died of head injuries.

The hospital staff had initially claimed that Ram Sagar had died of illness.

Acting on a written complaint lodged by the family members of Ram Sagar, district magistrate Samuel Paul ordered the registration of a murder case against jail staffers mentioned in the complaint.

Ram Sagar's wife had alleged that her husband was murdered with a sharp-edged weapon.

"Deep wounds were found on the head of my husband. Blood was oozing out from the back of his head. There was also an injury in the eyes and marks of beating were also present on both the legs," she had alleged in her letter after which the district magistrate ordered a probe.

Superintendent of Police, Ambedkar Nagar, Ajit Sinha, said that on the complaint of the prisoner's wife, a case of murder has been registered against the jailer and warders.

Jail officials said that Ram Sagar was lodged in the jail on July 5. The jail administration has claimed that Ram Sagar had complained of nervousness and chest pain on August 1.

"He was taken to the in-house hospital and then referred to the district hospital where doctors declared him dead," said a senior jail official.

Sources claimed that a fight between two groups of prisoners had taken place on the fateful day.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor