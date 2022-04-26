UP: Jilted lover stabs girl and her parents to death, arrested

In Gorakhpur district of Uttar Pradesh, a jilted lover has committed a triple murder. The jilted lover brutally killed the girl and her parents with a sharp weapon. At the same time, due to the promptness of the police, the accused was arrested from the spot. The incident took place in Raiganj area of ​​Khorabar police station. The incident has caused a stir in the area. According to the information received, Gama Nishad, a resident of Raiganj village in Khorabar police station area, was staying with his family at Bangla Chowk. Gama's elder brother Rama Nishad lives in Raiganj. It is learned that Rama Nishad's eldest daughter is getting married. There was going to be a ceremony at the family on Monday. Gamma was walking with his wife Sanju and daughter Preeti around 9 pm to attend the same event.

The assailants surrounded the entire family about 800 meters away from the house. Before Gama could understand anything, the assailant attacked Preeti with a sharp weapon. At the same time, the parents who went to rescue the girl were also attacked with sharp weapons. All three died on the spot after being injured by a sharp weapon. Upon receiving information about the incident, SSP Dr Vipin Tanda, SP City Krishna Kumar Vishnoi, CO Cantt Shyamdev reached the spot. The body was then sent for autopsy. According to the SSP, Alok Paswan, the accused in the case, has been arrested. He is a resident of Santkabir Nagar and was staying at his uncle Mahendra Paswan's house in Khorabar.