UP: Labourer found hanging from tree, family alleges murder
By IANS | Published: September 19, 2022 09:09 AM 2022-09-19T09:09:04+5:30 2022-09-19T09:20:14+5:30
Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh), Sep 19 The body of a daily wage labourer was found hanging from a bamboo tree with his knees resting on the ground.
The family of the deceased has expressed apprehension of murder and accused a man from the village for the murder since the two had a fight at night before.
The deceased was identified as Arvind and the body has been sent for post-mortem.
Police with the help of a forensic team have started an investigation by collecting evidence.
Police station in-charge Yogesh Kumar Singh said the forensic team was being called and evidence was being collected.
"Action will be taken on the basis of the post-mortem report," he said.
