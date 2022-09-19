UP: Labourer found hanging from tree, family alleges murder

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh), Sep 19 The body of a daily wage labourer was found hanging from a bamboo tree with his knees resting on the ground.

The family of the deceased has expressed apprehension of murder and accused a man from the village for the murder since the two had a fight at night before.

The deceased was identified as Arvind and the body has been sent for post-mortem.

Police with the help of a forensic team have started an investigation by collecting evidence.

Police station in-charge Yogesh Kumar Singh said the forensic team was being called and evidence was being collected.

"Action will be taken on the basis of the post-mortem report," he said.

