UP Madrasa Board chairman writes to PM Modi seeking renewal of Madrasa Modernization Scheme

By ANI | Published: January 22, 2023 12:34 AM2023-01-22T00:34:39+5:302023-01-22T06:05:02+5:30

The chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Board, Dr Iftikhar Ahmed Javed, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on ...

UP Madrasa Board chairman writes to PM Modi seeking renewal of Madrasa Modernization Scheme | UP Madrasa Board chairman writes to PM Modi seeking renewal of Madrasa Modernization Scheme

UP Madrasa Board chairman writes to PM Modi seeking renewal of Madrasa Modernization Scheme

The chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Board, Dr Iftikhar Ahmed Javed, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday regarding the renewal of the Madrasa Modernization Scheme.

In his letter, the Madrasa Board Chairman has also written about the issue of the non-payment of teachers by the Centre.

The Madrasa Modernization Scheme has not been renewed since March 2022.

According to Javed's letter to PM Modi, the Centre has not paid the teachers in the madrasas for the last five years which has resulted in difficulties for their survival.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Uttar pradesh madrasa boardUttar pradesh madrasa boardMadrasa boardNarendra ModiNarendra modi modiBjp national general secretary organizationNarendra modBharatiya cha parishad