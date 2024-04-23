UP mafia don's son duped of Rs 11 lakh by cyber thug

Varanasi, April 23 Mafia don Brijesh Singh's son, Siddharth Singh, was duped of Rs 11 lakh by a cyber thug who promised him a dealership of a branded paint company, the police said.

Inspector Vijay Narain Mishra of the Cybercrime police station, said that an FIR has been lodged based on Singh's complaint.

The FIR has been lodged under Sections 417 (cheating), 420, 465 (forgery), 468, 471 (forgery) of the IPC, and 66D of the IT Act.

The Cybercrime Cell has initiated an investigation into the case, he added.

In his complaint, Singh mentioned that after seeing an online advertisement for the allotment of a dealership of a prominent paint company, he contacted Amit Singley, who claimed to be the director of the company, using the mobile number provided in the advertisement in February.

Singley informed Singh that to apply for the dealership, he would have to deposit Rs 11,14,539 in the account of the Kalina (Mumbai) branch of a bank.

Singley also provided an account number and the necessary codes to transfer the money.

Singh said that on March 9, he transferred the same amount from his bank account to the account number provided by Singley, who also issued a confirmation letter acknowledging the receipt of the amount.

After this, Singley communicated with him on a few occasions, but later, his mobile number was found to be switched off.

Unable to contact him, Singh visited the company's Mumbai office, where he was informed that neither Amit Singley was a director nor an employee of the company, and the company had not released any advertisement for the dealership.

Following these developments, Singh became certain that he had been cheated by a fraudster who had issued fake documents to dupe him of more than Rs 11 lakh, and he lodged a complaint.

Siddharth is the son of Brijesh Singh, who gained notoriety due to the war between him and the gang of his arch-rival, mafia don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, who died on March 28.

--IANS

