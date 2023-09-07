UP man alleges daughter strip-searched, photographed in police station

Kanpur, Sep 7 A man in Kanpur has alleged that his teen daughter was strip-searched at a city police stationand her pictures were taken before the 22-year-old youth who had allegedly been stalking her.

He further alleged that the personnel at the Saadh police station also exerted pressure on her to marry the accused, and this caused a nervous breakdown, after which she was admitted to the LLR Hospital.

The girl’s father is a street vendor dealing in footwear.

However, Additional DCP (South) Ankita Sharma said on Thursday that the man’s allegations were not corroborated in the primary investigation.

“ACP (Ghatampur) Dinesh Shukla and I are conducting a detailed inquiry into the case and a case has been lodged against the 22-year-old youth under IPC sections 504, 506 and section 7/8 of the POCSO Act,” she said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor