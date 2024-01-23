UP man arrested for raping minor in Gurugram

Gurugram, Jan 23 A 24-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh has been arrested from Kolkata, five months after raping a 12-year-old in Gurugram and fleeing, police said on Tuesday.

Police said that the accused was a security guard at a society in Gurugram where he befriended the minor girl.

In August 2023 he raped the victim, abandoned her in the Aravali hill area, and fled the spot.

The matter was reported to the police, and based on a complaint filed by the victim's family, a case was filed against the suspect at Badshahpur Police Station.

Acting on the complaint a team of the Police Station led by Inspector Satish Kumar nabbed the accused from Kolkata and took his custody on transit remand after producing him in Kolkata court.

"After committing the crime the accused was frequently changing his location and identity to evade police action. He also stole 12 mobile phones from a Delhi hotel and after using the phones he disposed of them," ACP, Badshahpur, Priyanshu Diwan said.

Four cases of loot and snatching in Gurugram and one theft case were registered against the accused in Delhi. He also served 2.5 years of prison in a snatching case but after getting parole, did not surrender to the jail authority, he said.

