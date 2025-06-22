UP man arrested in Delhi for Maoist link: NIA

New Delhi, June 22 A man from Uttar Pradesh's Mathura was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) from Delhi in a crackdown against the Maoists using front organisations and student wings in urban areas to wage a war against the government, an official said on Sunday.

Vishal Singh was arrested in connection with the CPI-Maoist Northern Regional Bureau terror revival conspiracy case.

The NIA also seized digital devices, including hard drives, pen drives and mobile phones, as well as other incriminating material during a search in the West Delhi house of Singh, the official added.

Investigations revealed that Vishal Singh had earlier delivered a drone to leaders of the banned terror outfit in Chhakarbanda/Panchrukhiya forest area of Bihar.

The NIA said the drone was delivered by him as part of a conspiracy to promote violent anti-national activities.

He had imparted technical training to other cadres of CPI-Maoist and attended meetings with its central committee members in deep forest areas of Bihar in 2019, the NIA said.

Vishal Singh's colleague Ajay Singhal alias Aman, in-charge of the State Organising Committee Haryana and Punjab of CPI-Maoist, was earlier arrested in August 2024, the central agency said.

They were receiving funds from the outfit's Eastern Regional Bureau, particularly from Jharkhand.

The case relates to the terror organisation's conspiracy to re-energise its decrepit influence in the Northern Regional Bureau area, comprising Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, said an official statement.

The conspiracy involves recruitment of cadres and strengthening of the organisation in the region through underground cadres working in urban areas, along with some overground workers operating in the guise of activists.

The NIA said several front organisations and student wings have been used by the Maoists to prepare the ground for promoting the conspiracy, aimed at waging war against the government.

