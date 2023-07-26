UP man booked for using national flag post to drive pet hens

Varanasi (UP), July 26 A 68-year-old man of the Mukimganj area under Adampur police circle has been booked after a video went viral on social media showing him driving his pet hens with a stick that had the national flag attached to it.

Adampur inspector, Ajit Verma said taking serious note of the video, police have registered an FIR against the person under Section 2 of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act 1971.

The person has been identified as Surendra Srivastava,

The matter is being investigated.

Srivastava may get imprisonment of up to three years if he is found guilty, the official said.

