UP man charred to death after touching high-tension wire at railway platform

Kasganj, Jan 6 A man was charred to death after coming in contact with AN overhead high-tension line on the railway track at the platform of the Kasganj train station in Uttar Pradesh.

The victim had climbed up the train bogie to bring back the slipper of a woman passenger which was snatched by a monkey at the platform.

Manoj Kumar, station manager at the Kasganj railway station, said on Friday: "The tragic incident took place on Thursday at platform of Kasganj railway station when slipper of a passenger was taken away by a monkey and dropped on top of a train bogie at the platform. The passenger requested for getting back the slipper and a man on the platform climbed on top of the bogie to bring it back.

"The man came in contact with 25,000 volt current flowing in high-tension line and he was charred to death on the spot. The deceased has been identified as Ashok Kumar."

