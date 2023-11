UP man dies after being bitten by snake while making video

Deoria, Nov 6 A 22-year-old man from Deoria district in Uttar Pradesh died after being bitten by a snake while filming a video and playing with it.

The video shows the young man, Rohit Jaiswal from Ahirauli village, playing with a snake in an inebriated state.

Jaiswal is seen pretending to be Mahakal, a form of Lord Shiva, and challenges the snake to bite him. He wraps it around his neck and hand, and even allows it to bite his tongue. He is also seen smoking a cigarette and hitting the snake with his hand in the video.

The snake, believed to be a krait, eventually bit Jaiswal, leading to his death.

The video, which lasts for 4 minutes and 38 seconds, was reportedly filmed by Jaiswal himself and went viral on social media. Following his death, the police sent his body for a post-mortem examination on Sunday.

"On receiving information that the death was due to snake bite, the body has been sent for post-mortem," said Santosh Kumar Singh, in-charge at Khukhundu police station.

Jaiswal, the youngest of six siblings, was unmarried. His parents live in Siliguri, while his other brothers work outside the village.

