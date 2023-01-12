UP man duped in name of resort booking, 3rd in two months

Lucknow, Jan 12 In a third such case in two months, a man has been duped of Rs 15, 000 in an online fraud in the name of Patanjali Yogpeeth.

In a case reported from the Aashiana police station, one S.P. Gupta said that he was looking for the website address of Patanjali Yogpeeth Haridwar for his and his wife's treatment and got a number on google.

He dialled the number and was asked to deposit Rs 15,000 for booking a room at the Yogpeeth.

"After reaching Haridwar, we reached the Yogpeeth and were told that there was no booking in our name. I dialled the mobile number to inquire about the same and the man disconnected the phone and later switched it off. I have come to know that I had been cheated," he said.

Inspector Lucknow Cyber cell, Ranjit Rai, said that the fraudsters are duping those who search for the resorts or hotels on the internet.

"When a person searches for hotels, some options of the sites come up. Many of the pages are prepared by the conmen to dupe people. When the people enter the page and put their details and pay money online, they find that their resort booking is confirmed. But their money goes into the conmen's account," said Rai.

