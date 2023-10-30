UP man duped of ornaments in gold loan case

Lucknow, Oct 30 A prominent company dealing in loan against gold, has been accused of duping a man of his gold ornaments in the Mahanagar area in Lucknow.

The victim, Mahendra Pratap Singh, of Ansal City at Sultanpur road has contacted several senior police officers to lodge an FIR in this connection.

Singh had taken a gold loan of Rs 4.71 lakh from the company and deposited his gold ornaments with the company’s Mahanagar branch. After repaying the loan along with the interest amount, Singh reached the office to take back his ornaments.

When he asked executives of the company to return his ornaments, he was told that the ornaments had been taken by a person who had applied online. They said that the said man also showed a receipt which was issued by the company at the time of receiving the ornaments.

“I was told by the executives that the man used a mobile number on which the company sent an OTP to confirm his authenticity. But the mobile number on which the company sent the OTP was not the one which was registered with it and which is my phone number,” Singh said, accusing the company of usurping his gold ornaments.

SHO, Mahanagar, Prashant Mishra said that a case has been registered under IPC Section 409 (breach of trust) and IPC Section 420 (dishonesty) against employees of the firm.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor