UP man forces girl to engrave his name on her body; arrested

Lucknow, Nov 22 A 25-year-old nursing student has been arrested for forcing a girl to write his name on her private parts with a blade and then making the video viral on social media.

The accused threatened the girl at knife point. He even threatened to kill her parents if she did not comply.

The 21-year-old victim's parents had lodged an FIR against the man.

According to the FIR, the victim and the accused are pursuing nursing course from a private institute in Lucknow.

Both are doing internships at the CHC in the Mall area these days.

ADCP West Chiranjeev Nath Sinha, said, "Avendra Sonwali, the alleged accused befriended the girl and secured her mobile number to execute his nefarious plans. He started talking to the girl through WhatsApp calls. He told the girl that he loved her and wanted to marry her even though the girl had not given her consent for the same. He also visited the room where the girl was staying and made some obscene videos at knife point. He threatened the victim to marry him or face the consequences."

Recently, he again made a video call to the girl and told her that he would kill her and her parents if she did not marry him, said the ADCP.

He told the girl to show her blood to him on the video call.

Avendra made the victim pick up a blade and cut her hand and chest to show him her blood and filmed this on the mobile.

He later put the video on social media platforms and the news reached the girl's parents who lodged a complaint in this connection, said Sinha.

"On Monday, the girl got her statement recorded before the police and a judicial magistrate based on which we made the arrest," said Sinha.

