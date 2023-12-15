UP man gets life term for raping minor girl

Muzaffarnagar, Dec 15 A court in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping a minor girl.

The court of Special Judge A.K. Singh convicted one Govind in the rape case of a 16-year-old girl, said government counsel Vinay Kumar Arora. The bench awarded him life imprisonment and also slapped a fine of Rs 18,000 on him.

An FIR under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of POCSO (Protection of Children from sexual offences) was lodged against Govind, following which the police filed a charge sheet in the case.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor