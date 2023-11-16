UP man gets Rs 4 cr in his account, files police complaint

Aligarh, Nov 16 A 37-year-old chemist in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh became a millionaire on Diwali after over Rs 4 crore was credited to his accounts in IDFC and UCO banks from “unknown sources”.

Although Mohd Aslam, who runs a medical store in the city, tried to contact his banks, he could not get a satisfactory answer due to the Diwali holidays.

Scared of the possible consequences, he filed a police complaint.

“Rs 4.78 crore was transferred into two different accounts in IDFC and UCO banks through multiple transactions between November 11 and 12. I was stunned. I tried to get in touch with the bank but that did not resolve the issue," said Aslam.

"So, I had no other option but to dial 112. Then they took me to the police station where I filed a complaint. I will meet higher officials, if need be,” he added.

Superintendent of Police (City), Mrigank Shekhar Pathak said: “An investigation is being conducted into the matter. We are in touch with the bank manager but the situation will be cleared only after the bank opens after holidays.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor