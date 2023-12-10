UP man killed by co-worker’s brother over minor dispute

Kanpur, Dec 10 A 30-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur was hacked to death by the brother of his co-worker, allegedly over a dispute.

According to the police, there had been an argument for two days between the victim, Umashankar, and 19-year-old Ramu, both employees at a retail shop in a market in Kanpur.

The dispute reportedly revolved around Ramu beating a cow with a stick.

On Saturday, they engaged in an altercation during which Ramu called his elder brother, Sonu, who works at another nearby shop.

Sonu reached the spot with his three companions and attacked Umashankar with a knife.

Although locals intervened, Umashankar suffered a fatal injury on the left side of his chest. The police were alerted about the incident, and the main accused, Sonu, has been arrested.

A team has been deployed to trace the other absconding accused.

