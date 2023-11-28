UP man killed in tiger attack

Lakhimpur Kheri, Nov 28 A 45-year-old man was killed in a tiger attack near a sugarcane field in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district.

The incident occurred on Monday under the jurisdiction of the Hyderabad police limits and the victim was identified as Rajesh Kumar.

Rajesh had ventured to the outskirts of the Belwa village to attend nature’s call.

When he did not return after a while, his family launched a search for him, only to discover his body with severe bite injuries around his neck.

The attack took place in the Maheshpur range of the south Kheri forest division.

The tiger, responsible for the attack, vanished into the nearby sugarcane fields.

Sanjay Biswal, the DFO for the south Kheri Forest division, said that the big cat was identified as a tiger through analysis of paw print.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor