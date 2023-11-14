UP man kills wife for talking on phone, surrenders later

Bulandshahr, Nov 14 A 45-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead by her inebriated husband for talking to her sister on the phone on Diwali in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr, police said.

Sushila Devi was killed by husband, Devpal Verma, 50, a private security guard in Delhi. He had come home for Diwali.

After finishing Diwali Puja, Sushila called her sister to wish her but as the call lasted a long time, the infuriated husband shot two bullets in her chest and neck with his rifle. She died on the spot and the accused walked to the police station to confess the crime.

Superintendent of Police (city) Surendra Nath Tiwari said Verma has been arrested and the rifle seized.

“The man was drunk at the time of the incident. He had doubts about his wife’s 'character' as she would talk on the phone for hours.

"On the basis of a complaint by his son, Himanshu Verma, an FIR has been registered against Verma and he was sent to jail after being produced in court," said Tiwari.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor