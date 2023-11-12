UP man shoots himself to implicate friend over affair with wife

Lucknow, Nov 12 A taxi driver named Vinay Dwivedi shot himself only to implicate a friend who was having an affair with his wife.

Police probe revealed that Mahendra Singh Rana of Trauna village and Vikas Yadav of Unnao were not in the city on the day of the attack on Vinay Dwivedi on November 1.

Police said that he had sustained a gunshot injury on his hand and the wound had blackening and tattooing marks which proved that the shot was from point blank range.

Police said Rana was in Thakruganj area while Vikas was in Shivpuri locality in Madhya Pradesh at the time of the incident.

“The police had authentic evidence of Rana’s presence in Thakurganj, while Vikas’s location was found to be MP and he also showed his travel ticket,” the police said.

Police said two witnesses, Sooraj Singh and Prem Bahadur Singh, both from Unnao, confirmed they saw Dwivedi shooting himself.

