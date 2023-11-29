UP: Man shot dead after dispute over goat, accused held

Banda (Uttar Pradesh), Nov 29 A 26-year-old man was shot dead in a brawl that took place after his goat strayed into his neighbour's house in Mawai Ka Purwa village in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district, the police said.

The police have arrested the accused.

The incident took place when Jitendra got involved in a scuffle with their neighbour Ram Milan Verma, 40, after their goat entered his house on Sunday.

According to the police, they had a heated argument, but the matter was pacified following intervention of the locals.

Later, Ram Milan came to Jitendra's house on Sunday night with a weapon and allegedly shot him.

Baberu police station In-Charge, Pankaj Singh, said that the accused Ram Milan Verma, who is a cousin of the deceased, has been arrested.

The accused, who runs a DJ and has a puncture repair shop in Baberu, during interrogation, said that there was a dispute between him and Jitendra's family members after their goat had entered his house, Singh added.

"The investigations are still going on. A case has been registered under relevant IPC sections, including Section 302," the Inspector said.

The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor