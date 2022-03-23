UP man throws out wife for not voting for party of his choice

Bareilly, March 23 In a bizarre incident, a man threw his wife out of the house because she did not vote for a party of his choice in the recent Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has now asked the state police to register an FIR and take stringent action against the man for allegedly beating his wife and throwing her out of the house.

The husband has also threatened to divorce the 21-year-old woman.

Police said the woman is yet to lodge an official complaint against her husband.

According to reports, the woman was forced to leave her husband's house in the Baradari area of Bareilly on March 11 after she told a relative that she was happy that the candidate she voted for, had won the election.

The woman said the party she voted for had brought strong laws to improve the condition of Muslim women in India.

After her husband beat her up, she then sought help from an NGO, which raised the issue in the media and informed police.

Taking note of media reports, NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to the UP director general of police (DGP) to take stringent action against the woman's husband and her in-laws.

The couple had a love marriage in 2021, and both the families are neighbours.

Baradari SHO Neeraj Malik said, "The woman is yet to approach police with a written complaint. We will take action if a complaint is lodged by her. If she wants action against her husband, we will register an FIR. And, if she wants us to mediate and resolve the marital dispute, we will transfer the case to the mediation cell to ensure that their marriage is not broken.

