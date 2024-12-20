UP, Manipur govts sign MoU for 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat' programme

Imphal, Dec 20 A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Thursday between Uttar Pradesh and Manipur governments for the implementation of the 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat' programme, officials said.

Officials said in Imphal that this MoU, which contains various activities, including Cultural Exchange Programmes, would come into force from the date of signing and would be valid for three years which may be renewed for another three years by mutual written consent of both the states.

Manipur government's Commissioner (Art and Culture), M. Joy Singh, highlighted the state's traditional culture and their performance on various occasions and festivals.

The artists from Manipur performed two cultural items -- Thougal Jagoi and Thang Ta.

The MoU was signed at Gomti Nagar in Lucknow and it was arranged by Uttar Pradesh's Department of Tourism and Culture in a formal function attended by the State Culture and Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh.

Yogendra Upadhyay, Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Minister, and senior officials of the two states were present at the MoU signing ceremony.

"Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat" programme aims to enhance interaction and promote mutual understanding between people of different states and Union Territories (UT) through the concept of state/UT pairing.

The states carry out activities to promote a sustained and structured cultural connection in the areas of language learning, culture, traditions and music, tourism and cuisine, sports and sharing of best practices.

According to officials, the spirit of mutual understanding amid a shared history has enabled a special unity in diversity, which stands out as a tall flame of nationhood that needs to be nourished and cherished into the future.

Time and technology have narrowed down distances in terms of connection and communication. In an era that facilitates mobility and outreach, it is important to establish cultural exchanges between people of different regions, as a means to further human bonding and a common approach to nation-building, the officials said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor