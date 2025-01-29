UP medical varsity introduces gold medal in Tripura CM’s name for meritorious students

Agartala, Jan 29 King George’s Medical University (KGMU) in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow has announced to introduce a gold medal in the name of Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha.

KGMU’s Dean Prof. Ranjit Kumar Patil in a letter to Saha informed the varsity’s decision.

“The gold medal would be presented annually to the top-performing student in oral and maxillofacial surgery,” the letter said.

It said: “On the occasion of your auspicious arrival at the Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Faculty of Dental Sciences, on November 26, 2024, and impressed by your inspiration and contribution to the institution, the Vice Chancellor of King George’s Medical University, has announced the launch of the ‘Chief Minister Tripura (Manik Saha) Gold Medal’ to be awarded to the postgraduate student securing the highest marks in the subject of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery during the university’s convocation."

Sharing the information on the X, the Chief Minister said: “Nostalgic moment for me. King George’s Medical University, Lucknow, my alma mater, has instituted a Gold Medal in my name for meritorious students excelling in Dental Sciences. I thank the entire KGMU fraternity for this honour.”

Saha who himself is an oral and maxillofacial surgeon, served in a key position at the Tripura Medical College and B.R. Ambedkar Memorial Teaching Hospital in the state’s capital before becoming Chief Minister on May 15, 2022.

He became Chief Minister for the second time in March 2023. Born on January 8, 1953, Saha completed his Bachelor of Dental Studies programme from Government Dental College in Patna and later pursued a Master of Dental Surgery from King Georges’ Medical College in Lucknow.

With Saha’s personal initiative, Tripura’s first dental college was started in 2022. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the college. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had earlier granted permission to increase the number of seats in the Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) course in Agartala Government Dental College from 50 to 63 for the 2025-26 academic sessions.

